University of Portsmouth staff celebrated for their teaching at nation education awards event

Dr Mike Rayner, of the University of Portsmouth, has been awarded a National Teaching Fellowship for his teaching work and global engagement at the Advance HE Teaching Excellence Awards
Mike said: ‘I am truly honoured to have been awarded a National Teaching Fellowship. It has been a great privilege working with numerous global organisations to explore opportunities to enhance the student experience.’
The Project Phoenix Team, based in the department of curriculum quality and enhancement, has also been awarded with the Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence which is the first time the university has been given the award.
Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the university, said: ‘The work done by Dr Mike Rayner and Project Phoenix are fantastic examples of how we offer the very best for our students.’
Read More
The Phoenix team have been recognised for their work during the pandemic, where they demonstrated pioneering approaches to blend learning to ensure that students are continually supported.
Dr Harriet Dunbar-Morris, dean of learning and teaching, said: ‘ I am delighted that colleagues are being recognised for their excellent practice related to teaching and learning. The team in DCQE were instrumental in ensuring that all teaching staff were supported to enact our principles of Blended and Connected learning.
‘Mike is to be congratulated on his excellent work developing multiple international collaborations in the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science over many years.’
There are six other members of staff that are also National Teaching Fellows which the university are proud of as it is a recognition of quality within teaching.