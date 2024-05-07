Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UCU said the formal vote on the vice-chancellor comes after he accepted a £15,000 pay rise while university staff are facing redundancy. UCU regional official Moray McAulay said: “UCU is running this formal vote, following an online consultation of our members, in which there was overwhelming support for the organisation of a formal confidence vote.

“The vote is taking place in the context of the University of Portsmouth consulting on potential redundancies of academic, academic-related and support roles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by The News, in March this year the university said it was preparing for an “academic reset” which could lead to 47 staff members losing their jobs – with a number of staff having now since been made redundant. This came just a month after the university revealed plans to invest £250m in new buildings and open spaces across the city.

University of Portsmouth

Academic roles in Business and Law, Creative and Cultural Industries, Science and Health were put at risk alongside support staff roles in departments including Marketing, Academic Services, Research and Innovation, and Academic Development.

However it has now been revealed that on 31 July 2023, Professor Galbraith received a pay and reward package of £376,000 – a total pay increased by £15,000 between 2022 and 2023. In the same year, the university spent £1.62m on “key management personnel” – an increase of £200k from the year before.

A University of Portsmouth spokesperson said: “Our vice-chancellor and senior leadership team are making difficult but essential decisions to put the university on a sound financial footing while planning for the future. The senior team, board of governors, and vice-chancellor understand how difficult this period of change is for the university and affected colleagues. The university was not notified of any formal vote by the Portsmouth UCU branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad