Bobby Mehta, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement) at the University of Portsmouth

Bobby Mehta is among 50 experienced leaders, rising stars, disrupters and policy makers who have been chosen for having something interesting to say on the ‘international education ecosystem’. It has been compiled by the London-based independent company Professionals in International Education.

Bobby said it was ‘a real honour’ to have been included in the ‘50 voices of 2023’ list. ‘This is seriously a great list of leaders and amazing people within the international education sector in Europe and includes some of our rising stars too and I feel honoured to be recognised alongside them,’ he added.

‘All my achievements to date and all the work I do would not be possible without my teams, family and having great leadership role models.’

Bobby is Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement) at the university. Having joined in April 2017 his role involves connecting with external stakeholders and partners around the world, developing strong links and networks in a large number of countries overseas. He is also currently chair of the British Universities’ International Liaison Association (BUILA). The association comprises a members across UK higher education with an interest in international activities, particularly recruitment of international students and the issues that impact on this.