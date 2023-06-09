Students from UTC Portsmouth and Winchester College came together to take on the Red Planet in an effort to survive with very limited resources.

The mixed teams, which consisted of Year 9 and 10 students have spent an afternoon on UTC Portmouth’s MarsCraft Minecraft Server to establish a temporary outpost, before constructing a permanent martian base.

Students at the two schools enjoyed an afternoon of problem solving on Minecraft.

Damien Edmondson, Head of Science at UTC Portsmouth, facilitated the session and said: ‘I was very impressed with the imagination and ingenuity on display from all the students today.’

The session is the first one to take place between the two schools and was created so both sets of students could work together.