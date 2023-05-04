Watch the touching moment Portsmouth nursery school children say thank you to lollipop man for keeping them safe
Nursery children wanted to say thank you to their lollipop man for helping them across the road in all weathers - and surprised him with flowers and cake.
Dennis Hogger, 83, has been helping youngsters from Northern Parade schools and The Parade Community Preschool cross Doyle Avenue in North End for 23 years.
Today (Thursday) they handed him a bunch of flowers and some cake as a thank-you.
The surprise was organised by pre-school manager Cathy Robinson, who said: ‘He’s there every morning whatever the weather and he’s always got something jolly to say to the children. We felt it was about time we said thank you to him.’
Last week Dennis was in the news after he finally got a school safety sign put up after years of campaigning. He said it was ‘brilliant’ as he no longe rhad to ‘duck and dive’ to avoid cars, as previously there was no indication that schools were in the area.