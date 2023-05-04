News you can trust since 1877
Watch the touching moment Portsmouth nursery school children say thank you to lollipop man for keeping them safe

Nursery children wanted to say thank you to their lollipop man for helping them across the road in all weathers - and surprised him with flowers and cake.

By Tom Morton
Published 4th May 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:28 BST

Dennis Hogger, 83, has been helping youngsters from Northern Parade schools and The Parade Community Preschool cross Doyle Avenue in North End for 23 years.

Today (Thursday) they handed him a bunch of flowers and some cake as a thank-you.

SEE ALSO: Down Syndrome’s new home is in memory of two-year-old

The surprise was organised by pre-school manager Cathy Robinson, who said: ‘He’s there every morning whatever the weather and he’s always got something jolly to say to the children. We felt it was about time we said thank you to him.’

Last week Dennis was in the news after he finally got a school safety sign put up after years of campaigning. He said it was ‘brilliant’ as he no longe rhad to ‘duck and dive’ to avoid cars, as previously there was no indication that schools were in the area.

