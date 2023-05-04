Watch the touching moment Portsmouth nursery school children say thank you to lollipop man for keeping them safe

Dennis Hogger, 83, has been helping youngsters from Northern Parade schools and The Parade Community Preschool cross Doyle Avenue in North End for 23 years.

Today (Thursday) they handed him a bunch of flowers and some cake as a thank-you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surprise was organised by pre-school manager Cathy Robinson, who said: ‘He’s there every morning whatever the weather and he’s always got something jolly to say to the children. We felt it was about time we said thank you to him.’