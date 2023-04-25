‘Hilsea hero’ Dennis Hogger has been helping pupils from King’s Academy cross the road in Doyle Avenue for 20 years. For much of that time, there was no indication that the route was a school crossing – with cars parking over it and Mr Hogger having to ‘duck and dive’ between vehicles.

The Stamshaw resident had been asking the council and previous Hilsea councillors for nine years to add the sign but to no avail, so he’s pleased that the street is now much safer. ‘My job has now been made 100 per cent better,’ Mr Hogger told The News, ’The sign is brilliant.’

‘It’s now all written down there, people see it, and the traffic realises and stops before the crossing.’ The 83-year-old, of Twyford Avenue, said the children and himself are now much better protected from traffic.

The experienced crossing guard has even had his lollipop sign knocked out of his hand on occasion. Mr Hogger added: ‘Before, I had to duck and dive between cars. When I would turn round and say it was a school crossing, there was nothing stating it was, so I had no argument with them.

‘They stopped there all the time and it was awkward for me to see children across the road. I had to have eyes in the back of my head at times. I had to try and see children in between the cars at times.

‘Since this new sign has been put up, everyone is much safer.’ Mr Hogger said Hilsea councillor Russell Simpson, Portsmouth Independents Party, reported the situation to COLAS – who carry out road maintenance on behalf of Portsmouth City Council – and the sign was put up after a six month process.

Cllr Simpson said children crossing safely is an ‘absolute priority’ and he’ll be working with schools to prioritise it. He said: ‘He’s a Hilsea hero because when you’ve dedicated yourself to something for 20 years to help kids from Hilsea cross that road safely, that is a hero to me.

‘I’m ecstatic I’ve been able to do it considering how long he’s been asking for it from councillors and council.’

