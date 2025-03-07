World Book Day 2025, which took place on Thursday, March 6, encourages children up and down the country to celebrate the importance of books.

Schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas pulled out all of the stops to immerse children in the world of books and in return, the youngsters rocked up in some absolutely incredible costumes.

From Mr Bean, Matilda, Mary Poppins and Harry Potter to the Loch Ness Monster and Amelia Earhart - there was a fantastic range of costumes showcased.

We visited a number of schools including Victory Primary School, Stamshaw Junior School, Meon Infant School and Moorings Way Infant School yesterday to get a glimpse at some of the wonderful activities taking place.

As part of World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK and Ireland will receive a voucher to be spent on books across a number of stores.

Here are 175 superb pictures of youngsters celebrating World Book Day:

