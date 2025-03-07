WATCH: Youngsters wow with magnificent and creative World Book Day costumes

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 11:45 BST

Hundreds of children have turned up to school in their finest fancy dress to celebrate World Book Day this week.

World Book Day 2025, which took place on Thursday, March 6, encourages children up and down the country to celebrate the importance of books.

Schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas pulled out all of the stops to immerse children in the world of books and in return, the youngsters rocked up in some absolutely incredible costumes.

From Mr Bean, Matilda, Mary Poppins and Harry Potter to the Loch Ness Monster and Amelia Earhart - there was a fantastic range of costumes showcased.

We visited a number of schools including Victory Primary School, Stamshaw Junior School, Meon Infant School and Moorings Way Infant School yesterday to get a glimpse at some of the wonderful activities taking place.

As part of World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK and Ireland will receive a voucher to be spent on books across a number of stores.

For more information about World Book Day, click here.

Here are 175 superb pictures of youngsters celebrating World Book Day:

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Pupils from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute

1. World Book Day: Victory Primary School

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Pupils from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Staff from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute

2. World Book Day: Victory Primary School

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Staff from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Pupils from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute

3. World Book Day: Victory Primary School

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Pupils from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Buddy the dog from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute

4. World Book Day: Victory Primary School

Staff and pupils from Victory Primary School dressed to impress for World Book Day 2025. Pictured - Buddy the dog from Victory Primary School dressed up for World Book Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Related topics:SouthseaDepartment of EducationWorld Book Day
