Housebuilding company Redrow donated £570 to Berewood Primary School in Waterlooville to pay for the hoodies of outgoing Year 6 students.

It’s the second year in a row that the firm has made this donation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 6 pupils from Berewood Primary School in their leavers' hoodies. Picture: Contributed

Lizzie Bowden, marketing manager at Redrow Southern Counties, said: ‘It has been a real pleasure to donate to the leavers’ hoodies again this year.

‘At Redrow, we really value our communities so it’s great to see the second cohort of students completing their studies at Berewood Primary School and be able to give them something special to remember their time there.

‘We wish all of the students lots of luck as they start secondary school in September and look forward to continuing to support Berewood Primary School.’