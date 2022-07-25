Hampshire County Council. Picture: David George

Earlier this month, Hampshire County Council agreed changes that would see children with special educational needs and disabilities taking shared transport from pick-up and drop-off points, rather than being collected by themselves from home.

Council officers say this will save the county council almost £1m, although it is expected that the rising cost of fuel and ongoing driver shortage will somewhat offset this saving.

On Thursday, July 28, the children and young people select committee will meet to debate the call-in of the council's decision, following requests from several councillors.

In a report for members, Barbara Beardwell, head of law and governance and monitoring officer at the county council, said: 'Following the decision of the executive lead member for children's services on July 12, a call-in request was made by a quorum of members of the children and young people select committee for a meeting of the committee to be held for it to consider whether it should exercise its call-in powers.

'No stated reason was given for the call-in request.'

The initial decision was heavily criticised by opposition councillors and the Disability Union.

Foundations for these criticisms lay in children with special educational needs and disabilities struggling to adapt to changing routines.

The council insisted each of the 12,000 children using the service would be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Councillors on scrutiny and select committees have a legal right to request the call-in of a decision.

Under national guidance it is typical for at least two councillors to submit a request for a call-in before it is reconsidered.

If the motion is passed, the decision goes back before the executive member for children's services, Councillor Roz Chadd, for reconsideration.

At the time of her decision she said: '‘The fact that it’s going to be on a case-by-case basis means I am in full support of the recommendations.

'We will work with parents and schools over the next two to three years so that the children who are able to meet at a collective point can do so, ensuring our service for the future.’