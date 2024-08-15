The Gosport based sixth form has confirmed that 63 per cent of students got A*- B grades which is a 10 per cent increase from the previous year. More than two thirds of students got a place at university with 70 per cent securing a place to study their chosen course.
Stacey Osborne, head of Sixth Form, said: “King’s Academy Bay House Sixth Form is celebrating an excellent set of results.
“The outcome is a credit to the students who have worked incredibly hard to secure their grades, as well as the dedication and diligence of our staff.”
SEE ALSO: A-level Results Day 2024: Latest updates as students in Portsmouth and Hampshire receive results
Anya Middleton picked up her results having come straight from the airport after spending the last two and a half months in the US. She went to New York where she spent some time working and travelling before getting on a flight home to get her A-level results. She got four A’s in English Literature, biology, PE and an EPQ. She is now due to study physiotherapy at Cardiff University.
Anya said: “I was very nervous, the whole flight I was so scared. I haven’t slept for two days but it’s all been worth it. I am very happy and excited. I have done better than I expected.
“I wanted to study physiotherapy since I was young as I had to have physio and so I have always been interested in it.”
Chris Willis, headteacher, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s outstanding results and could not be prouder of our students for their exceptional efforts throughout their post-16 studies.
“These outcomes are a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of every student.
“A heartfelt congratulations to all of our remarkable students and dedicated staff on these significant accomplishments."
