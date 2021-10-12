The team at Rachel Madocks School is celebrating after receiving the Wellbeing Award for Schools.

This award is part of a national scheme developed in partnership with the National Children’s Bureau, and recognises the school’s focus on mental health and wellbeing.

Niki Wilson and Claire Adamson

Headteacher Niki Wilson said: ‘The award reflects not only the focus on wellbeing within the school, the cross-community culture of care but also the quality and dedication of the staff.

‘Receiving the ‘Wellbeing Award’ is not a simple task, it’s not a tick-boxing exercise but a vigorous process that involves the school demonstrating, through evidence, a range of aspects relating to wellbeing.’

Catering for children between the ages of two and 19 with severe and profound multiple learning difficulties, Rachel Madocks supports many students with additional diagnoses and complex needs requiring frequent medical assistance.

In order to achieve the award, the school must demonstrate active promotion of staff wellbeing, a positive culture that ensures emotional wellbeing and mental health is regarded as the responsibility of all, and training for staff to offer high-quality, ongoing professional development so staff feel confident responding to pupils’ needs.

Claire Adamson, the Wellbeing Award Co-ordinator for the school, is delighted that the efforts of the school have been recognised.

She said: ‘It was a long and hard journey to complete the verification process but also one that was immensely enjoyable.

‘When you start putting all of the evidence together you realise just how good we are at what we do and why there is such a strong and caring culture within the school community.

‘We felt it was important to make sure we keep wellbeing at the heart of the school for both staff and pupils and receiving this award will help secure this.

‘Following the trials and tribulations of the last 18 months or so with the pandemic it has been a difficult time for everyone, but many of our pupils have really struggled with all of the

changes.

‘We can now move forward with total confidence in what we’re trying to achieve here at Rachel Madocks.’

