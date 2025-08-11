Refurbishment work has begun on a historic Portsmouth building as part of the university’s £250 million commitment to improving the campus over the next decade.

The Wiltshire Building on Lord Montgomery Way is being transformed into a hub to accommodate all student support needs and inclusivity services. The work is the next step of the University of Portsmouth Estate Masterplan as it looks to improve the student experience.

Work on the building, which was built in 1899 as a military drill hall, is expected to continue until summer 2026 with the Wiltshire Car Park set be closed while the work takes place.

Work has begun on the refurbishment of the Wiltshire Building as part of the University of Portsmouth Estate Masterplan. | University of Portsmouth

A University of Portsmouth spokesperson advised that the works will be sympathetic to the buildings original features. They said: “As it is refurbished for modern use, the university is taking care to preserve key original features, such as the distinctive drill hall clock inscribed to Major C. W. Bevis, to retain the building’s character and honour its historical significance.

“This will ensure the building continues to contribute to the city’s architectural identity while serving a new generation of students.”

The design for the interior of the Wiltshire Building. | Ridge

The spokesperson added: “This phase of work supports the University’s vision to create a modern, inclusive and sustainable campus that enhances the student experience and the local streetscape.”

The Estate Masterplan also includes a cutting-edge technology building, modern teaching laboratories, and sustainable facilities such as the Ravelin Sports Centre. As well improving the student experience, the masterplan also places emphasis on environmental responsibility with all the buildings aiming for a BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rating and ‘A’ grade energy efficiency.

Further details on the university’s Estate Masterplan can be found here: https://www.port.ac.uk/about-us/our-ambition/our-estate-masterplan