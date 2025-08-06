Commuters in Portsmouth can now use upgraded rental e-scooters after Voi introduced the latest model to the city.

Rental e-scooters have grown in popularity in Portsmouth with usage reaching its highest level so far in May - with 150,000 rides in the area. Now people will be able to benefit from using the latest model, the Voiager 5, which has safer features than the previous model.

The Voiager 5 has a central integrated phone, holder, accessible handlebars which has the throttle, brakes and bell in easier reach, and large front wheels to provide better stability. It also has turn signals which automatically turn off and is more sustainable with it being made from 30 per cent recycled materials.

Voi has introduced a new state-of-the-art e-scooter to rent in Portsmouth. | Voi

James Bolton, Voi’s UK general manager, said: "Voi is proud to power up greener travel across Portsmouth— refreshing our fleet with new e-scooters. Our riders have already saved the city over 350 tonnes of CO₂, replacing almost 850,000 car trips.

“We are committed to the Solent for the long term and are proud to invest in new vehicles as a trusted partner to the region.

“Our improved service is helping more people commute to work, get to their night shifts, travel to university, and enjoy all the city has to offer - while cutting emissions."

Cllr Peter Candlish, the Cabinet Member for Transport in Portsmouth, said: “I'm pleased to see the arrival of Voi’s latest rental e-scooters in Portsmouth. The new model's improved safety and accessibility features, on top of the existing features like speed limiting, support our commitment to greener, more inclusive travel for everyone.

“Alongside the recent expansion of e-bike services to 24/7 operations and more locations, it will give residents and visitors even more convenient and sustainable options to get around our city.”

Voi have advised the replaced scooters will be utilised in other schemes or recycled sustainably.