Year 11s at Castle View Academy celebrate GCSE achievements

Students and staff at Castle View Academy are celebrating today after GCSEs were awarded across the country.

With the support of their teachers, students have worked hard over the course of their studies and so were pleased to find their efforts rewarded when they opened their results.

Among those students celebrating are Jennifer Grice, who achieved four grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 6, three grade 5s and one Distinction, as well as Micah Smith, who achieved three grade 8s, three grade 7s, three grade 6s and one Distinction.

Micah said: “I am extremely happy with my results! I would like to thank all the teachers for supporting me over the years.”

Jennifer said: “I am really happy with my results and feel I worked hard to achieve them. I have been supported all the way at CVA, with spaces to revise as well as expert guidance from the teachers.”

David Oakes, Executive Principal of Castle View Academy, said: “Congratulations to our students receiving their results today. I hope they feel very proud of their hard work over the course of their studies and in the lead up to their exams, and that they enjoy celebrating with their family and friends.

“Reflecting the upwards trajectory the school is on as well as the determination of staff to raise standards and aspirations at Castle View Academy, these improved results (up nearly 10% on last year) are a solid foundation upon which to build. I would like to thank staff for their excellent efforts and wish all our Year 11s the very best of luck for their futures.”