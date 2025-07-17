Year 6 Leavers: 146 heartwarming pictures of students from schools across Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 17:06 BST

Year 6 students across the country are getting ready to leave primary school behind as they embark on a new adventure at secondary school.

To celebrate students starting secondary school this September, The News has created a gallery of adorable pictures of Year 6 students at primary school across Hampshire.

Featuring a total of 67 schools the gallery consists of 146 pictures of schools across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville and Emsworth.

Take a look at 146 lovely pictures of Year 6 leavers:

The Year 6 Leavers gallery is being supported by FosterPortsmouth.

Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire. Pictured - Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6AT Picture: Alex Shute

2. Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6AT

Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire. Pictured - Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6AT Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire. Pictured - Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6CP Picture: Alex Shute

3. Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6CP

Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire. Pictured - Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6CP Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire. Pictured: Ark Ayrton School, Portsmouth - St Bees Class. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Ark Ayrton School - St Bees Class

Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire. Pictured: Ark Ayrton School, Portsmouth - St Bees Class. Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson

