Featuring a total of 67 schools the gallery consists of 146 pictures of schools across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville and Emsworth.
Take a look at 146 lovely pictures of Year 6 leavers:
1. PCC Foster Portsmouth
The Year 6 Leavers gallery is being supported by FosterPortsmouth. | PCC Foster Portsmouth
2. Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6AT
Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire.
Pictured - Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6AT
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
3. Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6CP
Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire.
Pictured - Alver Valley Junior School - Class 6CP
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
4. Ark Ayrton School - St Bees Class
Year 6 leavers photos from schools across Hampshire.
Pictured: Ark Ayrton School, Portsmouth - St Bees Class.
Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.