Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Portsmouth offered unique pathway into journalism

The University of Portsmouth has launched a diversity outreach project with local colleges this week, after being awarded a grant from the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Portsmouth has been awarded funding from the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ), to help ensure journalists of the future represent the communities they serve.

Its journalism department has offered training to 20+ students aged 15 to 19 from the City of Portsmouth College and St Vincent College, in Gosport, as part of the charity’s ‘into journalism’ outreach project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week they are learning about journalism’s important role in society and democracy with trips to Portsmouth Crown Court and the Lord Mayor’s office.

Students visited Portsmouth Crown Court to witness a live case

The students will also hear from visiting speakers - such as Sophie Lewis who is a senior reporter at The News, Portsmouth, and a former student at the University of Portsmouth - alongside interviewing a series of leading figures in the city to produce a video podcast.

The project aims to break down barriers stopping under-represented young people considering journalism as a viable career. It comes after research by the NCTJ revealed that journalists are more likely to come from households where a parent works in a higher-level occupation.

Findings from the most recent Journalists at Work report show that journalists are significantly more likely to come from households where a parent works in a higher-level occupation, with 67 per cent of journalists having a parent in one of the top three occupational groups, compared to 45 per cent of all UK workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, only 9 per cent have a parent in the lowest two occupational groups, compared to 19 per cent of the general workforce.

Shorthand

Paul Foster, senior lecturer in journalism from University of Portsmouth’s School of Film, Media, and Creative Technologies, said: “Journalists need to represent the communities they serve. Research shows that simply isn’t happening, so this project is vital in encouraging young people to consider journalism as a future career.

“For whatever reason, young people from a lower socio-economic background feel journalism is either not for them or even beyond them. We hope this project will demonstrate it is not just a credible route but also an exciting prospect.”

Following the success of the NCTJ’s pilot outreach project in 2023, the latest initiative was open to all NCTJ-accredited course providers, giving institutions across the UK the opportunity to take part. It is also being delivered in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, City of Liverpool College, Darlington College, University of Sunderland, and the University of Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through hands-on experience, participants will gain insights into the industry, culminating in the production of a piece of journalism. A prize will be awarded by the NCTJ for the best piece of journalism produced.

Sarah Rix, head of marketing and communications at the NCTJ, said: “Ensuring journalism is open to everyone, regardless of background, is a key priority for the NCTJ. This outreach project will introduce more young people to the industry, giving them the opportunity to develop key skills and an understanding of what a journalism career could offer.

“We thank the participating centres for delivering these fantastic programmes and look forward to seeing the impact they have on participants.”

Media and Journalism students who studied at the University of Portsmouth have graduated into jobs in television, magazines, newspapers, social media, advertising, and copywriting. They've become foreign correspondents, publishers, journalists, social media experts, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth’s BA (Hons) Journalism degree is accredited by the NCTJ. Accreditation means you get top-quality teaching and up-to-date skills. Find out more about the University’s media and journalism courses here: https://www.port.ac.uk/study/subject-area/media-and-journalism