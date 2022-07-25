Students from Brune Park School will be learning more about heat pumps and renewable technology as part of a collaboration with SERT Workforce Solutions through the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust.

SERT has announced a new training development to support the delivery of heat pumps as a cost-effective way of heating the home.

The new Oil Firing Technical Association approved air source heat pump suite is among the first in the country to upskill heat pump professionals.

Brune Park students learn about heat pumps from engineers at SERT.

Mark Edwards, SERT CEO, said: ‘This latest suite was formed in a long-term collaboration with Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust, with the intention of bringing employment opportunities closer to schooling and bridge the gap between for young people leaving education and entering the working world.’

Students will be taking part in taster sessions and learning more about the different ways homes are heated as well as getting an overview of the skills needed to retrofit a home to make it more carbon neutral.

GFM executive headteacher Stuart Tyreman said: ‘Our partnership and new engineering suite, specialising in green energy, beginning with Air Source heat pumps, is a first in the county.

‘This new suite will be the start of new local employment Pathways toward Green Energy Careers and Skills Training.

‘Students will get a chance to engage with the new facility and the SERT training team to learn about how skilled green energy engineers are an essential current and future workforce.