News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
7 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Youngsters get to see STEM skills in action on Hovertravel school trip

Primary school pupils got to see STEM skills in action on a school trip with Hovertravel - showing them technology and engineering in a transport setting.

By Kirsty Ackah
Published 24th Mar 2023, 08:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 08:59 GMT

The children from Haylands School were given a guided tour of the world’s only year-round commercial passenger hovercraft service, inside the engine room and pilots’ cockpit. The eager learners were then served lunch in Hotertravel’s Solent Views meeting room facilities, with unique views over the hoverport and across the Solent to Portsmouth.

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, said: ‘Part of the purpose of the visit was to raise awareness of how hovercraft work and what makes hovercraft different. By reaching out to a younger audience, there's the chance to inspire curiosity-led interest in a different form of transport which is on their doorstep.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: STEM events set to inspire schoolpupils while helping businesses to build links with the future workforce

Haylands School pupils see STEM in action at Hovertravel.
Haylands School pupils see STEM in action at Hovertravel.
Haylands School pupils see STEM in action at Hovertravel.
Most Popular

Haylands teachers, Emma Platts and Gareth Thomas said: ‘At Haylands Year R we have been learning about different ways of travelling. We especially focussed on the ways we travel on the Isle of Wight and visiting the hovercraft seemed like the perfect opportunity to see our unique travel method in action. The children loved finding out about the hovercraft and the pilots. We were so grateful for the welcome Hovertravel gave us and how accommodating they were.’

Hovertravel has a well-established school groups booking procedure and can tailor a visit with talks from pilots, engineers, crew and commercial executives, as well as arranging a flight to demonstrate the hovercraft’s capabilities. Any schools interested in visiting Hovertravel should visit their website – click the link for more.

YoungstersHovertravel