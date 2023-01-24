Queen Elizabeth Country Park has opened a new mountain bike trail
MOUNTAIN biking enthusiasts will be happy at the newest addition to a country park that officially opened at the weekend.
The Queen Elizabeth Country Park opened a new mountain bike trail for beginners last weekend and the launch was well received by the local community.
The trail, which has taken just under a year to complete, spans across 300 metres, and has been produced by the park’s volunteer collective in a bid to encourage children and families to get more involved in the sport and get them outdoors.
Dozens of people turned out to have a go on the trail and some families said that they have been searching for a beginners track to take their children to.
The launch was also attended by Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, who cut the ribbon to officially open the trail, and he even had a go on a bike himself.
Dan Cooper, a volunteer for Queen Elizabeth Country Park, said: ‘It was really good, there was quite a few people there throughout the day, I stayed there until about 1pm and we had a lot of families come.
‘We even had young children with balance bikes and they were really enjoying it and the parents were saying how great it was that the trail had been made. A dad of a three or four-year-old had said that he was looking for somewhere for ages and it was amazing that this is here.’
The park received some funding from Sport England and British Cycling’s Places to Ride and it is also planning to make even more improvements which will include training and skills areas for people to practise, as well as making adjustments to the existing trails to bring them back up to a high standard.
The blue trail in the park will be updated as it was named MTB Volunteer Trail of the Year 2018, and due to various reasons, it needs regenerating to bring it back up to its original quality.
Dan added: ‘It is all part of a bigger project that is happening at QECP because we got some funding and there is going to be a skills area that is going to be by the new trail.’