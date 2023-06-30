Ahead of Alcohol Awareness Week, 80 per cent of adults in the UK don’t know the low-risk drinking guidelines

And while eighty seven per cent of UK adults have heard of the guidelines, only 18 per cent know that they are 14 units a week.

Younger age groups (18-34) are the least informed, only 11 per cent being aware of what the guidelines are – compared to 22 per cent of people 55 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guidelines were introduced seven years ago by UK Chief Medical Officers.

They were developed using the latest scientific evidence, to help people understand the risks from drinking alcohol.

Regularly drinking more than 14 units in a week increases your risk of developing a range of health problems, including cancers of the mouth, throat and breast.

It is recommended that people have several drink-free days and no bingeing every week to keep within the guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinkaware’s annual UK- wide survey of over 6,300 adults, the Monitor, also showed that:

• There is a significant difference in awareness between men and women, with women (22 per cent) reporting more awareness of the guidelines compared to men (15 per cent);

• There are also differences in knowledge across nations, with 22 per cent of Scottish adults correctly knowing the guidelines, compared to the UK-wide average of 18 per cent

• Nearly half of UK drinkers (47 per cent) said they moderated their drinking by staying within the guidelines. However, just 21 per cent who moderate this way know the guidelines are 14 units

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Tyrell, Drinkaware’s CEO, said: ‘It is worrying that the vast majority of people still don’t know what the low-risk drinking guidelines are, despite them being around since 2016.

‘Alcohol Awareness Week is a chance to help people understand them and how they can be used to reduce the risk of serious health problems.’

Earlier this year, The News reported that Office for Health and Improvement Disparities figures showed premature deaths from alcohol-related conditions led to a potential 1,575 years of life being lost in Portsmouth in 2020.

Of these, 1,008 (64%) were as a result of alcohol-related deaths among men, and 567 (36%) among women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, 293,980 years of life were lost due to alcohol-related conditions in males in 2020. This fell to 138,060 years among females, though both were at their highest level since records began in 2016.

Ahead of Alcohol Awareness Week takes place between July 3-7.