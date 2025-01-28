Antibiotics could have saved a woman's life after she died in her sleep, an inquest has heard
Emergency services rushed to the Portsmouth home of Kerry Johnstone in the early hours of September 12, 2023, after receiving reports that the 45-year-old was unresponsive.
An inquest on Monday (January 27) heard how Ms Johnstone, who spent decades struggling with addiction, died in her sleep after contracting pneumonia which led to sepsis.
Ms Johnstone was living with her partner, Barry Charlton, at the time of her death and in a statement read out in court, he said that she had been unwell for a few days prior.
The inquest heard how Mr Charlton offered to call an ambulance but she refused and fell asleep on the sofa. After realising that she was cold to the touch and unresponsive a few hours later, he called an ambulance which responded within eight minutes.
In a statement from paramedic, John Borden, it said: “On arrival. the patient was lying on the sofa. She was not breathing and she had no pulse. The patient seemed to be emaciated.
“He (Mr Charlton) informed me that he woke up at 2.45am and found Ms Johnstone unresponsive on the sofa where she went to sleep.”
Following a post mortem, conducted by pathologist Dr Adnan Al-Badri, it was confirmed that Kerry had pneumonia, which is an inflammation of the lungs, and ketoacidosis, which is where ketones build up in the blood. The post mortem also showed that there was no sign of alcohol or drugs in the blood stream.
A statement from Mr Charlton was read out in court, it said: “Kerry was unwell, I did everything I could to take care of her.
“I made sure Kerry was comfortable and I fell asleep on the other settee.
“I miss her so much and she will forever be in my heart and the shiniest star in the sky.”
Sophie Johnstone, Ms Johnstone’s daughter, told the inquest that her mother had moved to Portsmouth for a fresh start after leaving an abusive relationship which had led to her struggling with her mental health and addiction.
The inquest heard how after moving to the city, she continued to struggle with addiction, sexual abuse, homelessness and violence resulting in multiple hospital admissions over the years. In one instance, she was hospitalised with a fractured skull following an altercation with someone at Hope House.
Sophie said: “My mum was a woman who faced so many struggles throughout life. From a young woman, she witnessed and experienced abuse.
“She moved to Portsmouth in 2020 and it was supposed to be a fresh start for her. She tried getting clean for the first time in a long time.”
Senior Coroner for Hampshire, Christopher Wilkinson, said: “There was probably an infection here that has been triggered by sepsis, pneumonia and fasting. She looked emaciated and that suggests that she probably wasn’t eating enough.
“The cruel irony is that she needed some form of alcohol to ween herself off it.
“I think she misunderstood how ill she was so she didn’t go to hospital or get antibiotics that might have saved her life.
“She was definitely trying to improve her life and her lifestyle and had no intention to end her life herself because she clearly cared and loved her family. I have the impression that she wanted to try and better herself but the way she died, in peace in her sleep maybe means that she is now at peace after everything she went through.”
