The first baby bank in Portsmouth has announced it will be stopping the service at the end of this month - with the charity “overwhelmed” with how valued they have felt over the years.

Baby Basic in Portsmouth and Havant has been helping support families who are struggling financially for the past 10 years. Parents who have been referred to them are supplied with essentials such as nappies and clothes for their babies.

On a post on social media, the charity confirmed that it will no longer be taking referrals and will be stopping the service on October 31.

The post on Facebook said: “ We are sad to announce that it is time for baby basics to close its doors. We have had a magnificent 10 years of serving families across Portsmouth and the wider fields.

“We are currently completing our final referrals and in the true heart of baby basics we are sharing any spare items with other Amazing charities and family centres. Please keep following us until end closure date to see updates of our final support packages. We will cease to trade as Baby Basics October 31.”

Baby Basics, the first baby bank in Portsmouth, has announced it will be closing down at the end of October. | Sarah Standing

While this brings the service to a close, the organisers have spoke of their pride in helping the community and thanked those that have supported them.

The post continued: “We would like to send a huge thankyou to our regular donors, our grant providers, our knitters, all of you that have bought items from our wish lists and have been our cheerleaders from afar.

“It was exciting to be the first baby bank in the city and show what could be possible. To partner with some amazing agencies all working towards the same goal in helping to give babies and kids the best start to life.

“One of the main feedback we had consistently from agencies was how families felt overwhelmed with how loved and valued they felt. As a Christian outreach our aim is always to show love by being the hands and feet of Jesus and reaching out to those in need.”

Baby Basics was the first baby bank in the city but others have started since. The Parenting Network currently run The Portsmouth Baby Bank from The Bridge Shopping Centre in Fratton.