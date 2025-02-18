A Portsmouth shopping centre owned by the council has had new planters and benches unveiled outside it as the regeneration of the area continues.

Work has been ongoing at The Bridge Centre in Fratton since the council took over nearly a year and a half ago. Units have been refurbished with community focused tenants moving in, and now the outside has been spruced up with new planters and benches installed.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett and Reverend Canon Bob White help local children fill the new planters outside The Bridge Centre in Fratton. | Joe Williams

Members of the community came out to help plant the flowering shrubs, grasses and herbs on Fratton Road as part of the greening effort on Tuesday, February 18.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, cabinet member for climate change and greening the city, is delighted with the progress being made. She said: “It is great to see the new planters outside. It means we can improve the air quality as well as the character of the area and encourage more people to come here.”

The regeneration is well underway with new tenants such as the Parenting Network and Fratton Together Pantry opening since the council took over the shopping centre. Both organisations provide key services to the community with the Parenting Network providing a baby bank, while the pantry helps move away from a reliance on food banks to provide affordable groceries and essential items.

The changes are not set to stop there with the Electric Dreamz interactive technology exhibition centre opening in the coming months which will provide fun and educational opportunities for young people.

More changes are on the way with the council continuing to look for investment. Cllr Barrett said: “We are always looking for future investment in this area to continue to improve it. With services like the Baby Bank and the Fratton Together Food Pantry it is a real place where people can come together as a community to do their shopping and access over services and advice as well.

“There is some great work happening here. I am delighted to see the refurbishment programme starting to make a difference to the local community. By working together, we are committed to revitalising Fratton's high street."

Watch the video embedded in this article for the full interview with Cllr Kimberly Barrett.