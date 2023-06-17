Blossom Health Partnership will next month take over the running of Bury Road Surgery, ensuring care for 4,700 patients in Gosport.

The future of the surgery has been uncertain since December last year following the resignation of GP partner Dr Carl Anandan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bury Road Surgery in Gosport

After talking to patients, Gosport Borough Council and the community, the long-term future of the practice has been secured following an agreement between the ICB and Blossom Health Partnership.

Sara Tiller, Hampshire place director for the ICB, said: ‘We’d like to thank all the patients of Bury Road for their understanding as we worked with all the parties involved to come to this solution.

‘We hope that patients and the community will agree that this is a positive move that means that care will continue to be delivered from the site in Gosport.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership comprises experienced GPs, nurses and other healthcare professionals already working locally in Hampshire.

Blossom Health Partner Ross Brand said: ‘We are delighted to have the opportunity to provide continuity of care for the Bury Road Surgery patients and become part of the Gosport community.

‘In our caretaker role, we have been very impressed by the care and compassion shown by the staff, which made stepping in to run the surgery an easy decision. We look forward to providing outstanding care for all Bury Road’s patients.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I can speak both as a council leader and a patient myself, ‘ he said. ‘I’ve been quietly campaigning. We’ve had numerous meetings with the health authority and Dr Anandan and many others for many months.