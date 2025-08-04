Care experts champion salon services as key to wellbeing in over 65s

For many people, a trip to the salon or barber isn’t just about tidying up their hair—it’s about feeling refreshed, enjoying a bit of conversation, and leaving with a boost of confidence. Grooming routines help maintain not only appearance but also emotional health, social connection, and even overall wellbeing.

At Oyster Care Homes across the south of the UK regular haircuts, trims, and salon visits have always been part of their lifestyle and all-inclusive not just for the sake of style, but because they genuinely help people feel better.

Why It Matters: More Than Just a Haircut

People in care thrive when wellbeing is seen through a broader, more holistic lens. Operations Director at Oyster Care Homes, Daniel Bright, elaborated:

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash

‘As any care assistant will tell you the act of caring for another goes far beyond ensuring somebody is clean, comfortable and well fed. Whilst these are the basics, the foundation of care, what makes care truly exceptional is the ability to make somebody feel like themselves.’

‘Our appearance is a huge part of our identity; it tells the world who we are without the need for words or explanation. Access to salon facilities and an insightful hairdresser can make an immeasurable impact on somebody.’

‘Simply taking the time to get their hair just right or matching that shade of lipstick to a resident's wedding photos can have a therapeutic impact far exceeding any medication we can administer.’

The Health Benefits Behind Pampering

With roughly 20% of UK people being aged 65+, experts agree that salon and barber services are about more than looking good - it helps prevent health issues and supports emotional wellbeing.

Physical – Hair, skin and nail care routines are essential in maintaining hygiene and detecting early signs of health concerns. For many older adults, regular grooming also supports mobility and dexterity, helping them stay active and independent.

Emotional - A fresh haircut or clean shave can dramatically boost confidence and self-esteem. Personal grooming offers a sense of normalcy and dignity and fosters positive self-image.

Social Connection - Visiting a salon or having a barber come to the home creates valuable opportunities for more social connection. Regular appointments help strengthen a sense of community and encourage engagement in everyday life.

Respecting Dignity and Independence

Grooming services in care homes aren’t just about care—they’re about choice. “Giving residents control over their appearance is a core part of person-centred care,” said Marina Lage, Lifestyle Manager at Rownhams Manor care home in Southampton. “With more older adults needing care in coming years, maintaining personal identity and dignity is becoming even more essential.”

“As the UK’s ageing population grows, care calls for more of these non-clinical services as vital components of long-term wellbeing. Because in the end, feeling good starts with being cared for—inside and out.”