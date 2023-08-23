Care Homes in Hampshire: Hartwell Lodge in Fareham has received a good CQC rating after previously receiving requires improvement
Staff at Hartwell Lodge, Fareham, are delighted at the recent news that the care home has been awarded a good rating from its most recent CQC inspection.
The inspection took place on July 11 and July 25 and the inspectors found that the home has seen a number of improvements following the previous inspection where the Buckland Care residential home had previously been given a ‘requires improvement’ rating.
The report said: “People told us they felt safe living at Hartwell Lodge. We also observed people to be relaxed and happy when interacting with staff.
"Staff knew people well and described ways they supported people to keep safe.
“We observed people receiving care from staff in a timely way and there were enough staff to support them.”
The report found that when there were problems during the inspections, members of staff acted quickly to address any issues and everyone took them very seriously.
A resident living at the care home, said: “I'm very impressed with Hartwell Lodge - The puddings are the best thing, I love the puddings and you can have seconds. The staff here can't help you enough."
The inspectors also found that most of the staff enjoy working at the home and they praise the way that it is being managed.
Registered Manager Jennifer Daly said: "We are elated with our recent CQC recognition, I am very proud to be part of such a meaningful journey. The support from everyone has been invaluable and our team are quite exceptional."