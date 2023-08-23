Staff at Hartwell Lodge, Fareham, are delighted at the recent news that the care home has been awarded a good rating from its most recent CQC inspection.

The inspection took place on July 11 and July 25 and the inspectors found that the home has seen a number of improvements following the previous inspection where the Buckland Care residential home had previously been given a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “People told us they felt safe living at Hartwell Lodge. We also observed people to be relaxed and happy when interacting with staff.

Hartwell Lodge Care Home in Fareham, Hampshire, has achieved an overall ‘Good’ rating on their recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection, which is an upgrade from their previous requires improvement rating.

"Staff knew people well and described ways they supported people to keep safe.

“We observed people receiving care from staff in a timely way and there were enough staff to support them.”

The report found that when there were problems during the inspections, members of staff acted quickly to address any issues and everyone took them very seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident living at the care home, said: “I'm very impressed with Hartwell Lodge - The puddings are the best thing, I love the puddings and you can have seconds. The staff here can't help you enough."