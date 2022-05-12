Celebration at Fareham Community Hospital as MP Suella Braverman cuts ribbon on new £27,000 chemotherapy unit

The new department, which will cater to patients from Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, provides 10 chemo stations – meeting growing demand for treatment.

Cutting the ribbon was Fareham MP Suella Braverman. Speaking at the opening on May 6, she said: ‘The new chemotherapy unit will vastly improve travel times for patients locally, whilst also offering a new and up to date 10-station capacity.

New chemotherapy unit at Fareham Community Hospital.

‘I am inspired by the hard work of both the NHS staff and friends of the hospital, who have come together to create a space that is first and foremost tailored to patient needs.’

Matron Heather Narey added: ‘The number of patients being diagnosed with cancer goes up by eight per cent each year, so the main unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital is very busy, with increasing demands.

‘Opening this new unit will greatly improve the patient experience, bringing treatment closer to home, in a quieter and welcoming environment.’

One patient who has used the unit since it opened in March is 36-year-old Claire McGlone, from Locks Heath.

The official opening of the new chemotherapy unit at Fareham Community Hospital.

After her diagnosis of breast cancer in November 2021, Claire was attending QA for treatment before being transferred to Fareham Community Hospital.

She said: ‘The team has been fantastic and for what I thought the experience was going to be like in my head, they have really got me through.

‘Being able to come to Fareham Community Hospital for treatment has been much easier. You feel like you’re here for a much shorter amount of time and it’s nice being able to get to know other patients from your local area. I’m very grateful.’

The new chemotherapy unit at Fareham Community Hospital.

The project was made possible by the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity which funded more than £27,000 enhancements across the unit, while volunteers from Friends of Fareham Community Hospital also helped to transform the outside space so patients to have something nice to look at while receiving treatment.

As reported, the unit was installed as part of a bid to increase use of the hospital in Brook Lane, which had experienced just 40 per cent occupancy over the past decade.