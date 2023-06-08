Because Clarendon Care Home was rated inadequate it will be ‘under special measures’. If the provider fails to made the improvements required, CQC will start the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.

In an unannounced inspection on January 24, 2023 the inspectors found that there were several breaches of regulations regarding safe care, safeguarding, privacy and dignity, staffing and consent.

Clarendon Care Home in Clarendon Road, Southsea, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission Picture: Google

The biggest problem the home faced was the lack of staff and training since numerous accidents and incidents happened due to staff shortages, according to the inspectors.

Nineteen people were living at the home at the time of the visit. Some of them had experienced several falls in recent months. However, the report said management did not ‘always’ take action to reduce the risks of further falls for people.

The report said: ‘We saw one person had fallen on six occasions in the last nine months. A second, eight times in the last year and a third person, three times in the last month.

‘These people’s risk assessments had not been reviewed, and effective measures had not been implemented to mitigate the risks of further falls.’

For other people, the risks of falls were not assessed despite their pre-assessment forms referring to them as ‘wobbly’, ‘leans back’ and ‘wanders with purpose’.

Due to a lack of staff, communal areas where people spent their time were left unattended for long periods.

Officers found that people often required assistance and reassurance. However, staff were not always available to provide this, which increased the risk of falls and distressed behaviour.

In this regard, officers received comments from people and relatives about staffing levels, including, ‘Sometimes there’s a wait for [Person’s name], and it’s too late for the toilet. That’s not hygienic, and it’s not nice for him.’ and ‘Staff seem preoccupied with the other things they have to do. Sometimes there’s no-one in the lounge, and I have to go and get a staff member if someone needs something.’

Most people in the home lived with dementia, and some lived with diabetes, epilepsy, hyponatraemia, and another had a catheter.

Still, 70 per cent of staff had not received training in dementia care or other care areas, the inspectors found. Care plans also did not offer specific details to help staff support people with these conditions.

The report continued: ‘One person received support from care workers to manage the care of their catheter. These can be prone to blocking, and there is a higher chance that a person with a catheter will get an infection.

‘Staff had not received training, and there was no information in the care and support plan to guide care workers.’

Safeguarding alerts were raised with the local authority; however, some concerns that CQC officers found indicated that some people may be at risk of abuse.

During the visit, officers sought evidence that people were treated with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.

The report stated: ‘People were not always treated with dignity, and their privacy was not always respected.’

A relative told the CQC: ‘They [staff] could think more about people’s dignity. There are people’s trousers falling down, and people have accidents before they get to the toilet. There’s bickering between the residents, and staff don’t step in. Sometimes it gets quite nasty, and people get upset. That happens once or twice a week. The staff speak so loudly to people; they speak to them like they’re naughty children.’

A CCTV system was installed in the communal areas, but there were no signs to inform people living at the home or visitors that CCTV was in use.

In addition, there were no records or evidence that people had consented to the use of CCTV or ‘that where they lacked the capacity to consent to decisions about this’.

According to the findings, 84 per cent of staff did not undertake training in privacy and dignity.

The report also said the home was also not designed in a friendly way to make it accessible to people with dementia.

‘There was a lack of signs around the building to help people orient themselves,’ the report said. ‘In addition, contrasting colours or identifying features were not used to support people to recognise certain areas of the home such as their bedroom or toilet.’

Risks associated with Legionella disease were not also taken place since the flushing of ‘infrequently used outlets’ and water temperature checks were not held properly or on time meant that people were not adequately protected against the risk of this infection.

The cleaning of the house was not always up to date since cleaning schedules were not always complete and did not ‘demonstrate how high touch points were being cleansed’; however, ‘the home was clean overall’, the report said.

CQC was also concerned about people potentially being deprived of their liberty unlawfully. The registered manager and some staff told officers they ‘would not allow some people to leave the home on their own due to safety reasons’.

However, some of these people had not had a Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) applied for.

The report added: ‘We [CQC officers] observed one person trying to open the front door but was unable to due to the key code. A DoLS had not been applied for them. This means people may potentially be deprived of their liberty unlawfully.’