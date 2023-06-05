Susan Cook, 63, told The News she ‘couldn’t believe’ it when she was told by MyDentist Purbrook in Purbrook Way, Leigh Park, that she would have to set up a monthly direct debit as a private patient if she wanted to continue using the surgery.

The bombshell means Mrs Cook, who does not drive, would have to travel to Winchester 23 miles away to find her nearest NHS dentist. She has slammed the surgery after saying she is being ‘forced’ to go private when she cannot afford it.

A letter sent to Mrs Cook from the practice states ‘NHS treatment will still be available with other dentists at this practice’ but she said the idea of her having another NHS dentist was rejected when she contacted them.

Mrs Cook said: ‘I can’t believe it. I’ve been there for 20 years and I’m being booted off being an NHS patient and told to go private. How can you treat people like that? They are trying to force me to go private when I can’t afford it.

‘I phoned up their head office and told them this will affect a lot of people but the woman wasn’t bothered. She told me you won’t find an NHS surgery in the area and she was right - the nearest one to me is in Winchester which is over 20 miles away and I don’t even drive. I’ve been left high and dry.’

Private dental options Mrs Cook were given included three levels ranging from £8.33 a month to £16.60 and £25.75.

She added: ‘It is worrying they can do this to people. What if doctors started doing the same? It’s like we don’t count. There must be lots of other people in the same situation.’

A spokesperson for Mydentist said: ‘NHS dentistry is facing unprecedented pressures and, over the last few years, many clinicians across the country have made the difficult decision to move away from providing NHS treatments. One of our self-employed dentists at our practice on Purbrook Way has found themselves in the same position.

‘We would like to reassure patients that we are doing everything possible to recruit more NHS dentists and we are continuing to offer affordable private treatments to ensure as many patients as possible can get access to the care they need. Private care is also available through an affordable payment plan which helps to spread the costs over a longer period of time.’

When asked if there was any scope for Mrs Cook to be transferred to an NHS dentist, the spokeswoman said: ‘Unfortunately, there’s no free NHS capacity in the practice at the moment, but they are doing everything possible to recruit more NHS dentists so that will hopefully change in the future.’

When the practice’s letter stating ‘NHS treatment will still be available with other dentists at this practice’ was put to the company, the spokeswoman added: ‘The practice will still provide NHS care, but the dentists delivering this are currently at full capacity. To expand that capacity the practice is trying to recruit additional NHS dentists.’

