Two dental practices have closed down after the group that owns them announced that it has gone into administration - and readers are not happy.

Astradent Dental Group owned and operated six dental practices across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight including Kingston Crescent Dental and Northern Dental, both of which are based in Portsmouth. The group possessed NHS dental contracts for four of the sites including two in the city and two in Southampton.

As a result of the group going into administration, the four practices with NHS contracts have been closed suddenly, leaving customers concerned about their future dental care. The News reported the abrupt closures of the two Portsmouth sites - and readers are not happy at the closures.

The NHS has said that it was not aware of any financial problems within the company until Astradent informed NHS England of their entering of administration, who then informed NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight on July 18. The two dentists within the city have both put up notices in the windows to inform people but a lot of patients have said that they have not received any information surrounding the closure.

Two dental practices in the city have suddenly closed as Astradent confirms that it has gone into administration. | Sarah Standing

Jackie Fulton commented on The News’ Facebook post. She said: “This is my dentist. Not been able to have an appointment for about 2 years. They are forever cancelling my appointments. They do keep trying to get me to visit the hygienist as a private patient - absolutely disgraceful.

“It’s so bad. If it wasn’t for this post being on here . Would the patients been told about this or just find out when they go to their appointments only to find the doors locked?”

Mathew Fisk commented on the post. He said: “Frankly I'm not surprised. I've been a patient here since 2000, Astradent ownership has been a shambles at Northern Dental with them heavily pushing private treatments (I received 14 of these emails across May and June this year) - I think I've had maybe two checkups since COVID because of the way the practice has been managed and the lack of dentists.”

The NHS has said that it is working on securing the next steps for the sites and that there has already been some interest in other NHS dental porviders who could possibly take over. Talks are in the very early stages and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, said: “I am very concerned by the news that Astradent has entered administration and closed its Portsmouth dental practices.

"I am very concerned by the news that Astradent has entered administration and closed its Portsmouth dental practices.

"I am engaging with the local Integrated Care Board to find solutions and I understand that other NHS dental care providers locally have expressed interest in taking on the contracts that had sat with Astradent until earlier this month. I am also at hand to help any constituents impacted by the closure of their dental practice." The NHS has said that it is putting a range of measures in place to ensure that patients can access dental treatment. There are also some dental practices that are accepting new patients in the area. Amanda Martin, Portsmouth North MP, said: "The current situation is dire - Patients, including those with special needs and disabilities, are left without access to necessary dental care. The sudden closure of these practices without notice is unacceptable and has caused significant distress to our community.