The parents of a “brave” seven-year-old girl diagnosed with stage 4 cancer have thanked those that have rallied round to support them as she embarks on a 15 month treatment plan.

Hollie Korol-Smith and Ben Fountain’s daughter, Isla, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in May, a rare type of cancer that develops in nerve cells. Isla had been suffering from fatigue and weight loss since March with doctors initially pointing towards growing pains as the issue.

Isla was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in May and has started a 15 month course of chemotherapy.

However, as her symptom's worsened, Ben and Hollie knew it was more serious, taking her to hospital when she was struggling to walk on crutches. Ben said: “In the space of a few months she went from being able to walk to not being able to walk, to then being able to walk on crutches but then she was not able to even do that.

“That was the point when we said this is not growing pains, we need to get her back to hospital.”

Hollie added: “We had three hospital visits and each time, because she had strep in March, they put it down to irritable hip after virus. It wasn't until we went back the final time when she had pain in her lower back, it just took one doctor to examine her stomach for them to want to do another ultrasound, which is when they found it.”

Isla is now undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, with the parents being told there is a survival chance of 50/50. Despite the challenges she has faced, Isla has remained positive. Hollie said: “She has been really brave throughout it all and has taken it on the chin. It’s obviously been really scary but she has been great.”

It has been a “weird, scary and lonely” time for both parents but family, friends, and the community have rallied round them in support. One friend, Ira Milchevskaya, set up a JustGiving page without their knowledge which has raised over £22,500.

The pair are planning to keep to one side in case they need explore additional treatments not provided by the NHS, a circumstance that they do not want to think about at this stage.

Isla's parents told The News how she has been brave throughout the diagnosis.

A number of people have helped contribute to the JustGiving page including Isla’s school, Horndean Infant School. One of her teachers is doing the Race for Life to raise money for the cause while another is holding a Dance for Isla on Sunday, June 22, where Mini Movers Dance group will dance from one end of Southsea seafront to the other.

Isla’s impact on those around her is clear to see with everyone doing all they can to help. Ben is a saxophone player in Portsmouth and can be found playing in venues such as Southsea Brunch Klub. Friends within the music community have arranged a festival called Isla’s Fight festival to help raise funds.

Ben said: “It was set up by friends who I have become close to after moving to Portsmouth. All the people I have met through the local music scene, they know Isla, and they decided to help us out.”

The festival will be taking place at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier on Sunday, June 29 and will feature 20 local live bands and performers, as well as face painting and activities for children. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.book.events/isla/2025-06-29/45763.

The support through a dark time has been much appreciated by Ben and Hollie. Ben said: “A big thank you to everyone that has helped, it has been overwhelming, knowing how many people have helped us.

“I bought a house which is a project and needed a lot of work. So many friends and family have been round to help get it ready quicker so I can spend more quality time with Isla. We have re-decorated her bedroom as well so she now has her own comfortable space to be in when she is with me.”

Hollie, who lives in Horndean, is a business partner at Mooeys salon in Petersfield. She said: “I’m so grateful to Vanessa Moss, my business partner, and Peter Moss for their support. I wouldn't be able to be here with Isla as much as I am without them.”

The pair are tracking Isla’s journey through an Instagram account @islascourage. It is one of the ways that they want to raise awareness of neuroblastoma, a cancer that can be difficult to spot until the latter stages.

While both have praised the treatment they have received at QA and in Southampton, they are frustrated that more is not in place to check for this type of cancer if a children presents with fatigue and weight loss.

Hollie said: “Speaking to a lot of parents who are all in the same situation, more does need to be done in the early stages. We are all guilty of thinking the worst, even if we don’t want to, but maybe in cases like this we have to think what the worst case scenario is and go from there. There needs to be something more particular in place to spot this type of cancer.”

Since the diagnosis, Hollie and Ben have received support from organisations such as Young Lives vs Cancer, Abby’s Heroes and Sophie's Legacy. Their support, alongside the network of parents who are going through the same experience, has been vital.

Hollie said: “It is such a weird, scary, and lonely time we are all going through but having this community does help and it makes you feel less lonely.”

Information on the fundraising events can be found on Instagram. To donate to the JustGiving fundraiser visit https://tinyurl.com/yrhu853j.