Concert to pay tribute to 'well-loved' Waterlooville mum who died of breast cancer

The Music and Fizz in the Hampshire Hills event, which will take place later this month, will pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ Tara Smith who died at the age of 49 in 2019.

Brit award-winning singer-songwriter and Tara’s ‘firm favourite’ Beverley Craven will top the bill, with proceeds going to Rowans Hospice and the Wessex Cancer Trust.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Music and Fizz in the Hampshire Hills event will raise money for Rowans Hospice and the Wessex Cancer Trust in memory of Tara Smith who died of breast cancer aged 49. Pictured is Tara Smith

Beverley Craven is also known for speaking publicly about her own breast cancer diagnoses, in 2005 and again in 2018.

Tara’s 18-year-old daughter Alice said: ‘Beverley Craven was always a firm favourite of my mum's, so we really wanted to organise something special in her memory as a mother of two, much-loved wife and friend and pillar of support to many - someone who was determined and selfless to the end.

‘Sadly, she went from skiing at New Year and cycling the lanes and posting her best ever time for her 10-mile circuit in January 2019, to not being here six weeks later.

‘She never allowed cancer to stand in her way though, and received so much care and support that we wanted to organise something positive in her memory to raise money for the many other local people who are living with cancer.’

The Music and Fizz in the Hampshire Hills event will raise money for Rowans Hospice and the Wessex Cancer Trust in memory of Tara Smith. Pictured is singer-songwriter Beverley Craven

SEE ALSO: Peaceful garden for staff and patients unveiled at Queen Alexandra Hospital

Beverley will be joined for her performance by renowned saxophonist Frank Mead and there will be supporting performances from singer Josie Florence and the Isle of Wight Youth Jazz Orchestra.

One of the organisers added: ‘If the weather is kind it will be a beautiful evening, there will be plenty of space for people to spread out and Hambledon Vineyard has far reaching-views across the stunning English hills and downs.

‘We know it will be a wonderful event and we’d love to see you there.’

The concert will take place at the Hambledon vineyard near Waterlooville on Saturday June 26 at 5pm. Gates open at 4pm and parking and hot food will be available on site.

For more information and to book tickets, visit musicandfizzinthehampshirehills.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron