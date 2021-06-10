Portsmouth City Council’s School Streets plan will see trained stewards manage removable barriers outside two schools twice a day later this year.

The seven-week trial will launch outside St Jude's school in St Nicholas Street on September 13.

Restrictions outside Bramble Infant School and Nursery in Bramble Road will follow on September 20.

L to R: Jenni Jones, Liveable Cities & Towns Officer at Portsmouth Sustrans South, Cllr Suzy Horton, and Deborah Dalzell, a road safety officer from Portsmouth City Council.

Aside from those needing to access the schools, access will be maintained for residents and business premises on the street, as well as emergency services, school transport, blue badge holders, and carers of residents who live in the street.

Anyone with specific access requirements that have been agreed with the head teacher of each school will also be granted allowed past the barriers.

During the trial, restrictions will be in place twice a day for approximately one hour at the start and end of the school day during term time.

A taster day will be held sometime within the next eight weeks in order to give residents, parents, and pupils a chance to see the plan in action.

The council hopes restricting traffic will be beneficial for the whole community, according to Councillor Suzy Horton, the council’s cabinet member for children, families, and education.

Cllr Horton said: ‘I am thrilled to be speaking to local residents and business owners about our upcoming School Streets trial.

‘Creating cleaner air around schools is not just beneficial to pupils' health and wellbeing, it's also the local community that will reap the benefits of reduced congestion, noise and air pollution.

‘I look forward to visiting the taster days and seeing the first School Street in action in Portsmouth.’

The council is working with walking and cycling charity, Sustrans, to manage the scheme.

Megan Streb, partnership manager for Sustrans said: ‘The trial offers an opportunity to hear from the local community about the project.

‘We know from our work in schools across the country that students, parents, school staff and residents are keen to see a happier, safer and healthier environment outside the school gates.’

The council is currently in discussions with schools selected for the second phase the trial, which will launch in February 2022.

