1,122 new Covid cases confirmed on November 2 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,122 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,505 on Sunday, 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday, 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 last Tuesday
A total of 33,865 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 2.
Data released on November 2 shows nationally there were 293 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,964 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 2.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 29,670
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,819.8
Gosport
Total cases: 10,369
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,245.1
Havant
Total cases: 15,074
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,931.4
Fareham
Total cases: 12,208
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,493.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,904
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,612.6
Winchester
Total cases: 13,688
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,870
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 19,988
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,244.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 16,535
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,201.2
Hart
Total cases: 11,448
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,728.5
New Forest
Total cases: 16,485
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,176.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,573
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,380.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,183
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,153.4
Southampton
Total cases: 33,712
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,331.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,462
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,866.1
