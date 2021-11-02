A total of 1,122 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,505 on Sunday, 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday, 1,443 on Thursday, 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 last Tuesday

A total of 33,865 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 2.

Data released on November 2 shows nationally there were 293 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,964 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 2.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 29,670

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,819.8

Gosport

Total cases: 10,369

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,245.1

Havant

Total cases: 15,074

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,931.4

Fareham

Total cases: 12,208

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,493.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,904

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,612.6

Winchester

Total cases: 13,688

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,870

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 19,988

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,244.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 16,535

New cases: 103

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,201.2

Hart

Total cases: 11,448

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,728.5

New Forest

Total cases: 16,485

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,176.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,573

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,380.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,183

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,153.4

Southampton

Total cases: 33,712

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,331.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,462

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,866.1

