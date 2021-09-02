A total of 1,212 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 798 on Wednesday, 724 on Tuesday, 833 on Monday, 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday.

A total of 38,154 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 2.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 2 shows nationally there were 178 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,920 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 2.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 22,433

New cases: 182

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,448.9

Gosport

Total cases: 6,423

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,585.1

Havant

Total cases: 10,706

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,474

Fareham

Total cases: 8,533

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,334.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,963

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,430.2

Winchester

Total cases: 8,378

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,653.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,595

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,648

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,513

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,757.5

Hart

Total cases: 7,195

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,371.3

New Forest

Total cases: 10,655

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,931

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,370

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,986.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,419

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,407

Southampton

Total cases: 24,811

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,811.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,138

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,124.6

