1,212 new Covid cases confirmed on September 2 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,212 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 798 on Wednesday, 724 on Tuesday, 833 on Monday, 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday.
A total of 38,154 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 2.
Data released on September 2 shows nationally there were 178 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,920 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 2.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 22,433
New cases: 182
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,448.9
Gosport
Total cases: 6,423
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,585.1
Havant
Total cases: 10,706
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,474
Fareham
Total cases: 8,533
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,334.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,963
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,430.2
Winchester
Total cases: 8,378
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,653.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,595
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,648
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,513
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,757.5
Hart
Total cases: 7,195
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,371.3
New Forest
Total cases: 10,655
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,931
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,370
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,986.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,419
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,407
Southampton
Total cases: 24,811
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,811.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,138
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,124.6
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.