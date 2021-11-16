1,270 new Covid cases confirmed on November 16 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,270 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,474 on Monday, 1,429 on Thursday, 1,365 on Wednesday and 1,054 last Tuesday.
A total of 37,243 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 16.
Data released on November 16 shows nationally there were 214 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,159 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 31,389
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,620.5
Gosport
Total cases: 11,398
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,460.2
Havant
Total cases: 16,022
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,681.8
Fareham
Total cases: 13,367
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,489.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,913
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,427.3
Winchester
Total cases: 14,718
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,687.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 21,323
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,995.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 17,905
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,212.1
Hart
Total cases: 12,223
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,522.5
New Forest
Total cases: 17,910
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,969.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 14,469
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,329.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 15,418
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,124.6
Southampton
Total cases: 35,874
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,186.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 16,646
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,698.2
