A total of 1,270 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,474 on Monday, 1,429 on Thursday, 1,365 on Wednesday and 1,054 last Tuesday.

A total of 37,243 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 16.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 16 shows nationally there were 214 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,159 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 16.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 31,389

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,620.5

Gosport

Total cases: 11,398

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,460.2

Havant

Total cases: 16,022

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,681.8

Fareham

Total cases: 13,367

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,489.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,913

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,427.3

Winchester

Total cases: 14,718

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,687.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 21,323

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,995.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 17,905

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,212.1

Hart

Total cases: 12,223

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,522.5

New Forest

Total cases: 17,910

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,969.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 14,469

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,329.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 15,418

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,124.6

Southampton

Total cases: 35,874

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,186.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 16,646

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,698.2

A message from the Editor