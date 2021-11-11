1,429 new Covid cases confirmed on November 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,429 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,365 on Wednesday, 1,054 on Tuesday, 970 on Monday, 982 on Sunday and 1,180 last Thursday.
A total of 42,408 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 11.
Data released on November 11 shows nationally there were 195 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 142,533 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 30,794
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,343.3
Gosport
Total cases: 11,023
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,017.4
Havant
Total cases: 15,683
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,413.4
Fareham
Total cases: 12,897
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,085.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,480
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,077.7
Winchester
Total cases: 14,357
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,401.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 20,856
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,732.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 17,361
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,810.7
Hart
Total cases: 11,947
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,239.8
New Forest
Total cases: 16,286
New cases: 111
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,622.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 14,154
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,995.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,922
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,734.5
Southampton
Total cases: 35,004
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,842.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 16,160
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,356.6
