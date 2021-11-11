A total of 1,429 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,365 on Wednesday, 1,054 on Tuesday, 970 on Monday, 982 on Sunday and 1,180 last Thursday.

A total of 42,408 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 11.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 11 shows nationally there were 195 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 142,533 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 11.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 30,794

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,343.3

Gosport

Total cases: 11,023

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,017.4

Havant

Total cases: 15,683

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,413.4

Fareham

Total cases: 12,897

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,085.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,480

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,077.7

Winchester

Total cases: 14,357

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,401.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 20,856

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,732.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 17,361

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,810.7

Hart

Total cases: 11,947

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,239.8

New Forest

Total cases: 16,286

New cases: 111

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,622.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 14,154

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,995.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,922

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,734.5

Southampton

Total cases: 35,004

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,842.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 16,160

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,356.6

