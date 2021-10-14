1,515 new Covid cases confirmed on October 14 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,515 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,885 on Wednesday, 1,282 on Tuesday, 1,395 on Monday and 1,372 on Friday.
A total of 45,006 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 14.
Data released on October 14 shows nationally there were 157 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 138,237 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 14.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 27,008
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,579.9
Gosport
Total cases: 8,542
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,087.5
Havant
Total cases: 13,221
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,464.7
Fareham
Total cases: 10,610
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,120
East Hampshire
Total cases: 10,180
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,220.4
Winchester
Total cases: 11,143
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,848.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 17,361
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,766.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 13,990
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,323.2
Hart
Total cases: 9,917
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,160
New Forest
Total cases: 13,777
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,668.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,200
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,925.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 12,123
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,533.4
Southampton
Total cases: 30,064
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,889
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 13,484
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,476
