A total of 1,515 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,885 on Wednesday, 1,282 on Tuesday, 1,395 on Monday and 1,372 on Friday.

A total of 45,006 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 14.

Data released on October 14 shows nationally there were 157 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 138,237 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 14.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 27,008

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,579.9

Gosport

Total cases: 8,542

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,087.5

Havant

Total cases: 13,221

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,464.7

Fareham

Total cases: 10,610

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,120

East Hampshire

Total cases: 10,180

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,220.4

Winchester

Total cases: 11,143

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,848.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 17,361

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,766.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 13,990

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,323.2

Hart

Total cases: 9,917

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,160

New Forest

Total cases: 13,777

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,668.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,200

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,925.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 12,123

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,533.4

Southampton

Total cases: 30,064

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,889

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 13,484

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,476

