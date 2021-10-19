1,640 new Covid cases confirmed on October 19 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,640 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,420 on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,885 on Wednesday.
A total of 43,738 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 16.
Data released on October 16 shows nationally there were 223 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 138,852 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 27,748
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,924.6
Gosport
Total cases: 9,037
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,672.1
Havant
Total cases: 13,663
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,814.6
Fareham
Total cases: 11,046
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,494.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 10,625
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,579.8
Winchester
Total cases: 11,881
New cases: 164
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,435
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 18,115
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,190.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 14,723
New cases: 159
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,864.1
Hart
Total cases: 10,321
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,573.9
New Forest
Total cases: 14,546
New cases: 169
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,096.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,542
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,287.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 12,656
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,952.6
Southampton
Total cases: 31,126
New cases: 190
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,309
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 14,053
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,875.9
