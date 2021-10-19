A total of 1,640 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,420 on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,885 on Wednesday.

A total of 43,738 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 16.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 16 shows nationally there were 223 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 138,852 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 16.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 27,748

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,924.6

Gosport

Total cases: 9,037

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,672.1

Havant

Total cases: 13,663

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,814.6

Fareham

Total cases: 11,046

New cases: 97

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,494.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 10,625

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,579.8

Winchester

Total cases: 11,881

New cases: 164

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,435

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 18,115

New cases: 148

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,190.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 14,723

New cases: 159

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,864.1

Hart

Total cases: 10,321

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,573.9

New Forest

Total cases: 14,546

New cases: 169

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,096.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,542

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,287.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 12,656

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,952.6

Southampton

Total cases: 31,126

New cases: 190

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,309

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 14,053

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,875.9

