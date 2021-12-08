1,827 new Covid cases confirmed on December 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,827 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,837 on Tuesday, 1,400 on Monday, 1,940 on Friday, 1,990 on Thursday and 2,143 last Wednesday.
A total of 51,342 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 8.
Data released on December 8 shows nationally there were 161 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,987 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 8.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 35,574
New cases: 295
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,569.8
Gosport
Total cases: 12,968
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,314.3
Havant
Total cases: 18,385
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,552.1
Fareham
Total cases: 15,594
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,404
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,193
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,268.4
Winchester
Total cases: 16,912
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,430.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 23,995
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,498.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 20,922
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,438.3
Hart
Total cases: 14,300
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,650.4
New Forest
Total cases: 21,070
New cases: 149
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,728.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,254
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,220.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 18,290
New cases: 143
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,383.1
Southampton
Total cases: 39,884
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,772.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,194
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,488.8
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.