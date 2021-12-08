A total of 1,827 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,837 on Tuesday, 1,400 on Monday, 1,940 on Friday, 1,990 on Thursday and 2,143 last Wednesday.

A total of 51,342 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 8.

Data released on December 8 shows nationally there were 161 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,987 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 8.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 35,574

New cases: 295

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,569.8

Gosport

Total cases: 12,968

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,314.3

Havant

Total cases: 18,385

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,552.1

Fareham

Total cases: 15,594

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,404

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,193

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,268.4

Winchester

Total cases: 16,912

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,430.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 23,995

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,498.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 20,922

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,438.3

Hart

Total cases: 14,300

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,650.4

New Forest

Total cases: 21,070

New cases: 149

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,728.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,254

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,220.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 18,290

New cases: 143

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,383.1

Southampton

Total cases: 39,884

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,772.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,194

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,488.8

