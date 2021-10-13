A total of 1,885 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,282 on Tuesday, 1,395 on Monday, 1,372 on Friday, 1,099 on Thursday and 1,440 on Wednesday.

A total of 42,776 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 13.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 13 shows nationally there were 136 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 138,080 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 13.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 26,861

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,511.4

Gosport

Total cases: 8,452

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,981.2

Havant

Total cases: 13,135

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,396.6

Fareham

Total cases: 10,537

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,057.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 10,080

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,139.7

Winchester

Total cases: 11,020

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,751.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 17,214

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,683.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 13,867

New cases: 304

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,232.4

Hart

Total cases: 9,811

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,051.4

New Forest

Total cases: 13,664

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,605.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,120

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,840.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,998

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,435.1

Southampton

Total cases: 29,953

New cases: 200

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,845.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 13,406

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,421.2

