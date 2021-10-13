1,885 new Covid cases confirmed on October 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,885 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,282 on Tuesday, 1,395 on Monday, 1,372 on Friday, 1,099 on Thursday and 1,440 on Wednesday.
A total of 42,776 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 13.
Data released on October 13 shows nationally there were 136 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 138,080 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 26,861
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,511.4
Gosport
Total cases: 8,452
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,981.2
Havant
Total cases: 13,135
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,396.6
Fareham
Total cases: 10,537
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,057.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 10,080
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,139.7
Winchester
Total cases: 11,020
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,751.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 17,214
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,683.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 13,867
New cases: 304
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,232.4
Hart
Total cases: 9,811
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,051.4
New Forest
Total cases: 13,664
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,605.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,120
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,840.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,998
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,435.1
Southampton
Total cases: 29,953
New cases: 200
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,845.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 13,406
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,421.2
