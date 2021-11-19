A total of 1,943 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,463 on Thursday, 1,196 on Wednesday, 1,270 on Tuesday, 1,474 on Monday.

A total of 44,242 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 19.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases.

Data released on November 19 shows nationally there were 157 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,616 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 19.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 31,923

New cases: 281

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,869.2

Gosport

Total cases: 11,613

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,714.1

Havant

Total cases: 16,303

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,904.2

Fareham

Total cases: 13,658

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,739.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 13,262

New cases: 135

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,709.2

Winchester

Total cases: 14,928

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,854.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 21,675

New cases: 147

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,193.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 18,278

New cases: 154

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,487.3

Hart

Total cases: 12,413

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,717.2

New Forest

Total cases: 18,283

New cases: 167

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,177.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 14,673

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,545.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 15,791

New cases: 145

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,417.9

Southampton

Total cases: 36,374

New cases: 182

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,384.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 16,825

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,949

