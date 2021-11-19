1,943 new Covid cases confirmed on November 19 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,943 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,463 on Thursday, 1,196 on Wednesday, 1,270 on Tuesday, 1,474 on Monday.
A total of 44,242 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 19.
Data released on November 19 shows nationally there were 157 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,616 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 19.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 31,923
New cases: 281
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,869.2
Gosport
Total cases: 11,613
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,714.1
Havant
Total cases: 16,303
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,904.2
Fareham
Total cases: 13,658
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,739.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 13,262
New cases: 135
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,709.2
Winchester
Total cases: 14,928
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,854.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 21,675
New cases: 147
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,193.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 18,278
New cases: 154
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,487.3
Hart
Total cases: 12,413
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,717.2
New Forest
Total cases: 18,283
New cases: 167
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,177.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 14,673
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,545.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 15,791
New cases: 145
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,417.9
Southampton
Total cases: 36,374
New cases: 182
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,384.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 16,825
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,949
