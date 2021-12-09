2,044 new Covid cases confirmed on December 9 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,044 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday, 1,400 on Monday, 1,940 on Friday and 1,990 last Thursday.
A total of 50,867 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 9.
Data released on December 9 shows nationally there were 148 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,135 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 9.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 35,779
New cases: 205
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,665.3
Gosport
Total cases: 13,073
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,438.3
Havant
Total cases: 18,515
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,655
Fareham
Total cases: 15,711
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,504.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,307
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,360.5
Winchester
Total cases: 17,043
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,534.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 24,149
New cases: 154
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,585.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 21,095
New cases: 173
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,566
Hart
Total cases: 14,404
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,757
New Forest
Total cases: 21,252
New cases: 182
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,829.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,333
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,304.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 18,453
New cases: 163
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,511.3
Southampton
Total cases: 40,166
New cases: 282
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,883.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,299
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,562.6
