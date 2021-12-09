A total of 2,044 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,827 on Wednesday, 1,837 on Tuesday, 1,400 on Monday, 1,940 on Friday and 1,990 last Thursday.

A total of 50,867 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 9.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 9 shows nationally there were 148 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,135 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 9.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 35,779

New cases: 205

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,665.3

Gosport

Total cases: 13,073

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,438.3

Havant

Total cases: 18,515

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,655

Fareham

Total cases: 15,711

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,504.6

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,307

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,360.5

Winchester

Total cases: 17,043

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,534.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 24,149

New cases: 154

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,585.2

Eastleigh

Total cases: 21,095

New cases: 173

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,566

Hart

Total cases: 14,404

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,757

New Forest

Total cases: 21,252

New cases: 182

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,829.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,333

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,304.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 18,453

New cases: 163

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,511.3

Southampton

Total cases: 40,166

New cases: 282

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,883.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,299

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic : 13,562.6

