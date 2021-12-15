2,239 new Covid cases confirmed on December 15 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,239 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,687 on Tuesday, 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Satuday, 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, and 1,827 last Wednesday.
A total of 78,610 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 15.
Data released on December 15 shows nationally there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,791 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 36,814
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,147.4
Gosport
Total cases: 13,404
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,829.2
Havant
Total cases: 19,109
New cases: 111
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,125.2
Fareham
Total cases: 16,362
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,064.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 15,960
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,887.8
Winchester
Total cases: 17,915
New cases: 180
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,226.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 25,121
New cases: 239
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,132
Eastleigh
Total cases: 21,890
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,152.6
Hart
Total cases: 15,013
New cases: 213
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,380.9
New Forest
Total cases: 22,150
New cases: 161
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,329.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,803
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,802.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 19,290
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,169.5
Southampton
Total cases: 41,555
New cases: 322
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,433.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 19,977
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,039
