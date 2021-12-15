A total of 2,239 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,687 on Tuesday, 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Satuday, 1,862 on Friday, 2,044 on Thursday, and 1,827 last Wednesday.

A total of 78,610 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 15.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 15 shows nationally there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,791 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 15.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 36,814

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,147.4

Gosport

Total cases: 13,404

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,829.2

Havant

Total cases: 19,109

New cases: 111

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,125.2

Fareham

Total cases: 16,362

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,064.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 15,960

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,887.8

Winchester

Total cases: 17,915

New cases: 180

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,226.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 25,121

New cases: 239

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,132

Eastleigh

Total cases: 21,890

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,152.6

Hart

Total cases: 15,013

New cases: 213

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,380.9

New Forest

Total cases: 22,150

New cases: 161

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,329.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,803

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,802.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 19,290

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,169.5

Southampton

Total cases: 41,555

New cases: 322

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,433.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 19,977

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,039

