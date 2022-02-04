2,985 new Covid cases confirmed on February 4 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,985 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,398 on Thursday, 3,354 on Wednesday, 4,069 on Tuesday and 3,424 last Friday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 84,053 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 4.
Data released on February 4 shows nationally there were 254 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 157,984 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 4.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 56,415
New cases: 249
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,277.2
Gosport
Total cases: 20,448
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,147.7
Havant
Total cases: 30,042
New cases: 195
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,778.9
Fareham
Total cases: 26,244
New cases: 135
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,558.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 27,006
New cases: 206
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,807.5
Winchester
Total cases: 29,938
New cases: 189
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,774.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 44,199
New cases: 322
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,864.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 34,936
New cases: 204
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,779.2
Hart
Total cases: 24,516
New cases: 251
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,116.8
New Forest
Total cases: 35,833
New cases: 225
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,946.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 27,752
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,402.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 31,207
New cases: 170
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,540.9
Southampton
Total cases: 65,464
New cases: 346
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,888.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 28,918
New cases: 210
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,322.4
