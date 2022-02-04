A total of 2,985 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,398 on Thursday, 3,354 on Wednesday, 4,069 on Tuesday and 3,424 last Friday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 84,053 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 4.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 4 shows nationally there were 254 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 157,984 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 4.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 56,415

New cases: 249

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,277.2

Gosport

Total cases: 20,448

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,147.7

Havant

Total cases: 30,042

New cases: 195

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,778.9

Fareham

Total cases: 26,244

New cases: 135

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,558.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 27,006

New cases: 206

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,807.5

Winchester

Total cases: 29,938

New cases: 189

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,774.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 44,199

New cases: 322

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,864.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 34,936

New cases: 204

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,779.2

Hart

Total cases: 24,516

New cases: 251

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,116.8

New Forest

Total cases: 35,833

New cases: 225

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,946.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 27,752

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 29,402.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 31,207

New cases: 170

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,540.9

Southampton

Total cases: 65,464

New cases: 346

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,888.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 28,918

New cases: 210

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,322.4

