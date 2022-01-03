A total of 3,066 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,982 on December 22.

A total of 157,758 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 3.

Data released on January 3 shows nationally there were 42 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 148,893 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 3.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 43,215

New cases: 309

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,128.8

Gosport

Total cases: 15,579

New cases: 159

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,397.7

Havant

Total cases: 22,613

New cases: 155

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,898.7

Fareham

Total cases: 19,628

New cases: 149

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,871.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 19,551

New cases: 233

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,787.6

Winchester

Total cases: 22,333

New cases: 174

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,735.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 31,495

New cases: 375

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,717.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 26,590

New cases: 219

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,620.7

Hart

Total cases: 18,505

New cases: 198

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,958.5

New Forest

Total cases: 27,140

New cases: 216

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,107.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 20,122

New cases: 276

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,318.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 23,498

New cases: 189

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,478.6

Southampton

Total cases: 49,534

New cases: 329

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,588.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 22,729

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,973

