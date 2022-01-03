3,066 new Covid cases confirmed on January 3 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,066 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,982 on December 22.
A total of 157,758 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 3.
Data released on January 3 shows nationally there were 42 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 148,893 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 43,215
New cases: 309
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,128.8
Gosport
Total cases: 15,579
New cases: 159
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,397.7
Havant
Total cases: 22,613
New cases: 155
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,898.7
Fareham
Total cases: 19,628
New cases: 149
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,871.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 19,551
New cases: 233
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,787.6
Winchester
Total cases: 22,333
New cases: 174
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,735.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 31,495
New cases: 375
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,717.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 26,590
New cases: 219
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,620.7
Hart
Total cases: 18,505
New cases: 198
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,958.5
New Forest
Total cases: 27,140
New cases: 216
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,107.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 20,122
New cases: 276
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,318.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 23,498
New cases: 189
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,478.6
Southampton
Total cases: 49,534
New cases: 329
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,588.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 22,729
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,973
