3,277 new Covid cases confirmed on January 25 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 3,277 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,060 on Monday, 2,669 on Sunday, 2,944 on Friday, 3,396 on Thursday, 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 last Tuesday.
A total of 88,447 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 24.
Data released on January 24 shows nationally there were 56 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,916 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 50,786
New cases: 275
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,655.3
Gosport
Total cases: 18,477
New cases: 141
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,820
Havant
Total cases: 26,749
New cases: 173
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,172.4
Fareham
Total cases: 23,624
New cases: 183
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,306.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 23,783
New cases: 245
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,204.9
Winchester
Total cases: 26,778
New cases: 232
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,265
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 38,767
New cases: 365
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,808.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 31,411
New cases: 246
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,178.1
Hart
Total cases: 21,702
New cases: 180
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,233.8
New Forest
Total cases: 32,164
New cases: 249
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,903.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 24,398
New cases: 208
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,848.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 28,129
New cases: 202
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,120.4
Southampton
Total cases: 58,555
New cases: 418
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,156
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 25,961
New cases: 160
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,244.4
