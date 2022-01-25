A total of 3,277 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,060 on Monday, 2,669 on Sunday, 2,944 on Friday, 3,396 on Thursday, 3,506 on Wednesday, 2,932 last Tuesday.

A total of 88,447 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 24.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 24 shows nationally there were 56 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 153,916 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 24.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 50,786

New cases: 275

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,655.3

Gosport

Total cases: 18,477

New cases: 141

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,820

Havant

Total cases: 26,749

New cases: 173

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,172.4

Fareham

Total cases: 23,624

New cases: 183

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,306.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 23,783

New cases: 245

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,204.9

Winchester

Total cases: 26,778

New cases: 232

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,265

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 38,767

New cases: 365

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,808.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 31,411

New cases: 246

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,178.1

Hart

Total cases: 21,702

New cases: 180

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,233.8

New Forest

Total cases: 32,164

New cases: 249

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,903.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 24,398

New cases: 208

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,848.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 28,129

New cases: 202

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,120.4

Southampton

Total cases: 58,555

New cases: 418

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,156

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 25,961

New cases: 160

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,244.4

A message from the Editor