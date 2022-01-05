A total of 4,197 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,944 yesterday and 3,066 Tuesday.

A total of 194,747 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 5.

Data released on January 5 shows nationally there were 334 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 149,275 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 5.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 44,067

New cases: 420

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,525.7

Gosport

Total cases: 15,992

New cases: 233

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,885.4

Havant

Total cases: 23,140

New cases: 262

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,315.8

Fareham

Total cases: 20,220

New cases: 307

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,380.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 19,972

New cases: 217

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,127.5

Winchester

Total cases: 22,838

New cases: 278

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,136.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 32,204

New cases: 365

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,116.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 27,266

New cases: 346

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,119.5

Hart

Total cases: 18,864

New cases: 194

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,326.3

New Forest

Total cases: 27,809

New cases: 364

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,479.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 20,572

New cases: 209

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,795.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 24,088

New cases: 307

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,942.6

Southampton

Total cases: 50,563

New cases: 523

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,995.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 23,078

New cases: 172

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,218.3

