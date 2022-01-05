4,197 new Covid cases confirmed on January 5 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 4,197 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 3,944 yesterday and 3,066 Tuesday.
A total of 194,747 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 5.
Data released on January 5 shows nationally there were 334 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 149,275 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 5.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 44,067
New cases: 420
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,525.7
Gosport
Total cases: 15,992
New cases: 233
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,885.4
Havant
Total cases: 23,140
New cases: 262
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,315.8
Fareham
Total cases: 20,220
New cases: 307
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,380.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 19,972
New cases: 217
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,127.5
Winchester
Total cases: 22,838
New cases: 278
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,136.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 32,204
New cases: 365
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,116.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 27,266
New cases: 346
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,119.5
Hart
Total cases: 18,864
New cases: 194
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,326.3
New Forest
Total cases: 27,809
New cases: 364
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,479.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 20,572
New cases: 209
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,795.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 24,088
New cases: 307
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,942.6
Southampton
Total cases: 50,563
New cases: 523
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,995.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 23,078
New cases: 172
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,218.3
