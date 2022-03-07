A total of 4,230 new cases have been confirmed across Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,376 on Friday, 1,456 on Thursday, 1,458 on Wednesday, 1,097 on Tuesday, 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and last Thursday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.

A total of 300,017 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 7.

Data released on March 7 shows nationally there 711 deaths with Covid in the last seven days, meaning have been 162,147 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 61,037

New cases: 426

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,430

Gosport

Total cases: 22,207

New cases: 172

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,224.9

Havant

Total cases: 32,758

New cases: 281

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,928.7

Fareham

Total cases: 28,948

New cases: 272

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,882.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 30,201

New cases: 291

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,387.5

Winchester

Total cases: 32,868

New cases: 290

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,101.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 48,790

New cases: 388

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,447.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 38,091

New cases: 294

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,107.3

Hart

Total cases: 27,419

New cases: 235

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,090.9

New Forest

Total cases: 40,094

New cases: 408

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,318

Rushmoor

Total cases: 30,476

New cases: 193

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 32,288.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 34,212

New cases: 284

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,904.1

Southampton

Total cases: 70,994

New cases: 405

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,075.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 32,594

New cases: 291

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,905.8

