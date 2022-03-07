4,230 new Covid cases confirmed across March 5, 6 and 7 combined in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 4,230 new cases have been confirmed across Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,376 on Friday, 1,456 on Thursday, 1,458 on Wednesday, 1,097 on Tuesday, 2,578 across Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and last Thursday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.
A total of 300,017 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to March 7.
Data released on March 7 shows nationally there 711 deaths with Covid in the last seven days, meaning have been 162,147 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of March 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 61,037
New cases: 426
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,430
Gosport
Total cases: 22,207
New cases: 172
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,224.9
Havant
Total cases: 32,758
New cases: 281
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,928.7
Fareham
Total cases: 28,948
New cases: 272
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,882.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 30,201
New cases: 291
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,387.5
Winchester
Total cases: 32,868
New cases: 290
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,101.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 48,790
New cases: 388
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,447.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 38,091
New cases: 294
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,107.3
Hart
Total cases: 27,419
New cases: 235
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,090.9
New Forest
Total cases: 40,094
New cases: 408
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,318
Rushmoor
Total cases: 30,476
New cases: 193
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 32,288.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 34,212
New cases: 284
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,904.1
Southampton
Total cases: 70,994
New cases: 405
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 28,075.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 32,594
New cases: 291
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,905.8
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.