A total of 550 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday, 874 on Friday, 789 on Thursday, 964 on Wednesday and 840 on last Tuesday.

A total of 30,825 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 13.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 13 shows nationally there were 61 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,261 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 13.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,598

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,991.6

Gosport

Total cases: 6,888

New cases: 22

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,134.2

Havant

Total cases: 11,335

New cases: 30

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,971.9

Fareham

Total cases: 9,120

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,839.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,481

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,848.5

Winchester

Total cases: 8,892

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,061.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,391

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,095.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,186

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,254.1

Hart

Total cases: 7,605

New cases: 25

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,791.4

New Forest

Total cases: 11,350

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,317.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,782

New cases: 27

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,423.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,013

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,874.1

Southampton

Total cases: 25,934

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,255.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,845

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,621.4

