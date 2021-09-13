550 new Covid cases confirmed on September 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 550 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday, 874 on Friday, 789 on Thursday, 964 on Wednesday and 840 on last Tuesday.
A total of 30,825 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 13.
Data released on September 13 shows nationally there were 61 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,261 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,598
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,991.6
Gosport
Total cases: 6,888
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,134.2
Havant
Total cases: 11,335
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,971.9
Fareham
Total cases: 9,120
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,839.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,481
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,848.5
Winchester
Total cases: 8,892
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,061.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,391
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,095.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,186
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,254.1
Hart
Total cases: 7,605
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,791.4
New Forest
Total cases: 11,350
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,317.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,782
New cases: 27
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,423.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,013
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,874.1
Southampton
Total cases: 25,934
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,255.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,845
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,621.4
